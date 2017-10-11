The Lamar Lady Trojans (16-5) are in action here today in the first round of the GHSA Class AA softball playoffs. The locals are Region 5AA champs and a #1 seed.
They will host Washington of Atlanta in a best of three series at Aldora Field. The Lady Dogs are 5-10 and the #4 seed from Region 6AA.
Game one starts at 3 p.m. with game two to follow. Game three will be played Thursday if needed.
UPDATE: LC rolled in game one, winning 19-0 in three innings. Lamar won game two 25-1.
Trojan senior shortstop Alyssa Maisonet prepares to tag out a Heard County runner in last week's action. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
