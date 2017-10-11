Williams death ruled a suicide

The death of a Lamar County woman who went missing May 2 and was subsequently found dead in a densely wooded area of southern Monroe County May 8 has been ruled a suicide.
Coroner Jim Smith confirmed Lori Lynn Williams, 39, took her own life. Monroe County coroner Joey Proctor agreed. “She sat down by a creek and took a bunch of pills and died,” Smith said.
Proctor said toxicology turned up four drugs in Williams’ system, including benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite; and nordiazepan, norvenlafaxine and venlafaxine, prescription drugs used to treat, anxiety, seizures and depression.
Proctor said he is not a doctor or pharmacist so he is not sure about the amounts of the drugs contained in her blood but it must have been a lot to have killed her.
The search for Williams was extensive. Her body was located in the woods off Klopfer Road by the crew of a state patrol helicopter who landed after noticing buzzards in the area. Williams was an LPN at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon and was clad in pink scrubs when found. Her cell phone and iPad near her body.
She was about a half mile from where her car had been located. Investigators found evidence that she had shopped at a Publix on Bass Road in Macon. Video of her from the store was the last time she was seen alive.
Investigators had suspected the death was a suicide.
Williams’ son, 21-year-old Zach Chambers, was killed in a traffic accident on High Falls Road in north Lamar on March 19. Another of her children, a 15-year-old juvenile, was driving at the time of the fatal wreck and could face charges.
Sheriff Brad White said Williams was suffering from depression when she disappeared.