The GSC soccer squad remains undefeated at 13-0 after notching two more wins last week.
On Thursday, GSC topped ABAC 5-1 on the local pitch. Skylar Bertram had four goals for Gordon while Marisol Estrada added one.
Ashlyn Halseth had two assists while Courtney Hahn and Jordan White had one each.
Maddie Adams and Selina Abbott split time in goal for Gordon, recording two saves each.
Saturday found the Highlanders in Tennessee where they defeated Motlow State 4-3. Bertram had two goals and an assist to pace GSC. Cynthia Coronel and Jillian Lander had one goal each.
Coronel also had an assist.
Abbott had two saves in the net for GSC while Adams added one.
A Sunday game at Martin Methodist was canceled due to weather concerns.
Gordon is at home against Georgia Military Thursday. First touch is set for 6 p.m.
Gordon's Brooke Biggs, a freshman midfielder from Pike County High School, defends during soccer action last week.
Hottest team in town: GSC remains undefeated
