Lantern tour of cemetery draws stars

The Nov. 5 Greenwood Cemetery Lantern Tour has drawn an all-star cast of characters who will portray local legends buried in the historic resting place.
Judge Byron Smith and his daughter, Jeannie May, will perform at the Walter B. Smith mausoleum. Capt. Dan Rainey will portray Charles E. Lambdin.
Vicki Graves, a descendant of Josiah and Amelia Holmes, will play Amelia. She is bringing antique chairs and two of her grandchildren will portray two of the Holmes’ 17 children.
John Byron Strauss will be on hand to sing ‘Amazing Grace’ after the presentation at Catherine Ansley’s grave, the oldest in the cemetery.
Sheryl Parsons, who plays Margaret Mitchell at similar tours at Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery, will play the role of Sara Raifford. Some historians believe Raifford is buried under the current courthouse. Others disagree.
Al Medcalf, of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, will hold forth in the Confederate section of the cemetery.
Tours will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the chamber of commerce office. Attendees will meet for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the Depot and be transported via golf cart to the cemetery.
For more information, call 770-358-5884.