Trojans host Red Jackets tonight
LC's Jonah Stout (18) knocks loose a fumble during last week's loss to Callaway on the road. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans host Red Jackets tonight
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Top Stories
Friday, October 13. 2017
The Lamar County Trojans (0-6) will be looking for their first win of the season tonight when they host the Jordan Red Jackets (1-5) at Trojan Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Jordan has been outscored 194-121 over six games.
The two teams have no common opponents but the Jackets have been tough their last two games, falling to Upson-Lee 31-29 and Spencer 12-7.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the game.
