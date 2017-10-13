In addition to the annual throng of trick-or-treaters along Thomaston Street and its tributaries, the chamber of commerce, along with Liberty Hill Ranch, is sponsoring a countywide decoration contest.
Locals are invited to decorate their home or business and enter the contest. Cash prizes for winners include first place $250, second place $150 and third place $100.
The chamber is also collecting candy to help residents in Barnesville supply treats for the masses.
For contest entry and other information, contact the chamber office at 770-358-5884.
Halloween forecast calls for ghoulishness
