Mrs. Zadie Catherine (Youngblood) Rogers was called to be with the Lord on Sept. 22, 2017. She was born August 13, 1928 in Lamar County to the late Reverend Phillip H. and Jimmie (Greer) Youngblood.
(Zadie) Catherine Rogers accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and became a member of West Mount Sinai Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. D. F. Fuller. After graduation from the Barnesville Industrial School, she attended Fort Valley State, and formerly studied cosmetology in Chicago.
Catherine returned home to Barnesville where she met the love of her life, Robert Rogers. They were married December 25, 1949. God blessed their union with seven children. Catherine was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She was recognized in the community as a caring person who always met everyone with a smile and warm greeting. Everyone knew that her faith in God and her family were very important to her. Catherine was also recognized within the community as a skilled and talented beautician. She worked many years doing what she loved to do, “fixing hair” at Hamm Beauty Shop and in her home. Following in the steps of her grandmother, Sallie Moore, uncle, aunt, and father, Catherine was a faithful member of West Mount Sinai Baptist Church where she served as the announcement clerk and sang in the choir until her health curtailed her attendance. God blessed her with a powerful alto voice. She was often requested to sing “Little Wooden Church”, perhaps influenced by her early memories of West Mount Sinai Church. She leaves to cherish her memory; children Portia (Dixson) Hightower (Johnny), Griffin, Michael Rogers, Barnesville, Steve Anthony Rogers (Jeneen), Rex, Sylvia Jones, Riverdale, and Montina Evereteze, Riverdale, Robert Rogers Jr. (Betty), Barnesville, God called Ronnie and Calvin at birth; brothers and sister Rev. Michael Youngblood (Jacqueline), Bowie, Md., Rev. Anthony Lindsey (Deborah), Del., Cynthia (Lindsey) Parson (Lonnie), Philadelphia.; sister in-law Annie Joy Shellman (Marcus), Capital Heights, Md., Elizabeth Rogers, Barnesville; grandchildren Corry Terrell Dixson (Keisha), Hampton, Jarrett Dixson (Naquita), Fayetteville, Jocelyn Jones, Riverdale, Brandon Evereteze (Taylor), Ft. Leavenworth, Kan., Amber Evereteze, Valdosta, Justin Rogers (deceased).
Service was Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at West Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Dr. Eddie F. Collier officiated and interment was held at the church cemetery.
