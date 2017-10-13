/Unitedbank
Mr. James Pierson Foster

Friday, October 13. 2017
September 6, 1930 – October 11, 2017

Mr. James Pierson Foster, age 87, of Barnesville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Wellstar Spalding Regional.

Mr. Foster was born in Stockbridge, Georgia on September 6, 1930. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bettie Foster. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant and was owner/operator of Express Cleaners.

He is survived by his wife, Dortha Foster; daughters and son-in-law, Dianne Nardone, Debra Roebuck, Donna and Carl Campbell, grandchildren, Sharlena Lazarus, Kurtis Barronton, Kara Samples, Kristin Barronton, Kayla Barronton, Pierson Campbell; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister, Sue Foster; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Shirley Foster.

A visitation for James Foster will be on Monday, October 16, 2017 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:30 pm in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2617 Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville, GA 31061.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of James Foster by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
