Five people, including a former Lamar deputy and his mother, have been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation into the 1983 murder of Timothy Coggins in Spalding County.
Coggins, a black male, was found tortured to death along some power lines off Manley Road near Sunnyside. Spalding sheriff Darrell Dix reopened the case in June after the GBI turned up new information in what Dix termed a hate crime.
Those arrested were:
Frankie Gebhart, 59; murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.
Bill Moore, Sr.; murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.
Sandra Bunn, 58: obstruction.
Lamar Bunn, age not given; obstruction.
Gregory Huffman, 47; violation of oath of office and obstruction.
Lamar Bunn is a former deputy and jailer with the LCSO and also worked with the Milner Police Dept. Sandra Bunn is his mother.
Huffman was an SCSO jailer. He has been fired.
More to follow...
Victim Timothy Coggins was tortured to death. His body was found on Oct. 9, 1983. (File)
