/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Victim Timothy Coggins was tortured to death. His body was found on Oct. 9, 1983. (File)

Two Lamar residents, including former deputy, among those arrested in Spalding cold case probe

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 13. 2017
Five people, including a former Lamar deputy and his mother, have been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation into the 1983 murder of Timothy Coggins in Spalding County.

Coggins, a black male, was found tortured to death along some power lines off Manley Road near Sunnyside. Spalding sheriff Darrell Dix reopened the case in June after the GBI turned up new information in what Dix termed a hate crime.

Those arrested were:

Frankie Gebhart, 59; murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

Bill Moore, Sr.; murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

Sandra Bunn, 58: obstruction.

Lamar Bunn, age not given; obstruction.

Gregory Huffman, 47; violation of oath of office and obstruction.

Lamar Bunn is a former deputy and jailer with the LCSO and also worked with the Milner Police Dept. Sandra Bunn is his mother.

Huffman was an SCSO jailer. He has been fired.

More to follow...

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette