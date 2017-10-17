Early voting got underway Monday in municipal elections involving city council posts in Barnesville and Milner.
Barnesville Ward 4 incumbent Larry Whitworth is being challenged by Joseph Sims.
In Milner, an at large race will fill two council seats. Voters will choose two of three candidates. They are incumbents Roger Samples and George Weldon. The lone challenger is Tracey L. Waites.
Early voters may cast ballots daily through Nov. 3 at the elections board office in the county annex on Thomaston Street in Barnesville. Hours are 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m.
