Two Lamar County teams host playoff games this afternoon and another was eliminated last night.
UPDATE: THE LADY TROJANS LOST 8-3 AND 10-6 AND WERE ELIMINATED. THE LCMS TROJANS SCORED WITH 30 SECONDS LEFT TO WIN 23-20 IN A THRILLER.
The LC Lady Trojans host the Lady Hurricanes of Monticello today in a doubleheader as the Sweet 16 round of the state softball playoffs get underway at Aldora Field. Game one was pushed back one hour to 4 p.m. with game two to follow. Game three, if needed, will be played Thursday here.
LC is the Region 5AA champ and a #1 seed. Monticello entered the postseason as the #3 seed from Region 8AA. They eliminated Dade County, the #2 seed from Region 7AA, last week in round one 3-0 and 4-0.
The winner of this week’s series will move into the Elite Eight against the winner of a series between Bleckley and Berrien counties.
Meanwhile, the LCMS Trojans (5-1) take on the Upson-Lee Knights (4-2) Wednesday in the first round of the CGMSAL football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Trojan Field.
The Trojans are coached by Brian Brannock. The team is loaded with talent that will be much needed on the varsity level next fall.
Finally, the Lady Trojan volleyball team was eliminated by St. Vincent's Academy of Savannah in the Sweet 16 round last night at St. Vincent's.
The Saints, 22-14 and ranked third in Class AA, eliminated LC in straight sets 25-7 and 25-11.
Lamar’s Britney English grimaces from a collision after arriving safely at second base during last week’s playoff dismemberment of the Lady Bulldogs of Washington High at Aldrora Field. LC hosts a Sweet 16 series with Monticello beginning today at 4 p.m. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
