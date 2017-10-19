Lance Toland of Milner will host a screening of his award-winning documentary ‘The Golden Isles at War’ Nov. 2 at Gordon State College.
Toland, who lives part of the time on Sea Island, produced the documentary which won a Silver Telly award for non-broadcast documentary.
The one-hour film relates the story of Brunswick and its barrier islands during World War II. It includes narratives of the sinking of the USS Oklahoma and the Esso Baton Rouge off St. Simon’s Island to the construction of 99 liberty ships to support the war effort in the shipyards there.
Lance Toland (Photo: AJC)
Milner’s Lance Toland to screen award-winning documentary Nov. 2
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks