Attention to detail, genealogy key to Greenwood lantern tour

By Walter Geiger
Period clothing and portrayals by bonafide descendants will be the hallmarks of the Lantern Tour of Greenwood Cemetery Nov. 5. Proceeds from the tour will go toward restoration efforts at the historic burial ground.
An example of the tour’s commitment to authenticity are the plans for the portrayal at the plot of Josiah and Amelia Holmes. Josiah Holmes was one of the original settlers of Barnesville along with Gideon Barnes, whose names the town bears, and Willis John Milner. The fathers of both Josiah and Amelia were captains in the Colonial Army during the Revolutionary War.
Josiah and Amelia were born in North Carolina in 1788 and 1796, respectively. Both died here; Josiah as the Civil War wound down in 1865 and Amelia in 1872.
