White, Frances

Mrs. Frances Osburn White, age 79, of Milner, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at her residence.
Frances was born in Atlanta on Saturday, June 11, 1938 to the late James Lewis Osburn and Vella Head Osburn. She was a homemaker. Frances was preceded in death her husband, Thomas Joel Parkerson.
Frances is survived by her daughters and son-in-law; Crystal Saunders of Milner, and Melody A. and Gary Leers of Milner, grandchildren; Alexander Saunders of College Park, John Thomas Saunders of Newnan, and Forrest Saunders of Griffin, great-grandchildren; Lacy Saunders of Newnan, Emily Saunders of Newnan, and Mallory Saunders of Newnan, brother, James Lewis and Nita Osburn, Jr. of Covington; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Osburn White will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make a contribution to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa Fla., 33607 or https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/
.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the White family.