Jacqueline Dumas

Jacqueline Laverne Blankenship Dumas left this world on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 after suffering from COPD and dementia.
She leaves behind her sisters, Betty Woodall and Cornelia Maddox; her daughters, Mary Dumas Sgarlato, Jan Dumas, and Tiffany Dumas; her son-in-law, Stephen Sgarlato; grandson, Colin Sgarlato; granddaughter, Anna Sgarlato; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will desperately mourn her loss.
Jackie was born on June 24, 1934 in Porterdale, Georgia to Lucy Weatherford Blankenship and Arthur Judson Blankenship. She was the youngest daughter in a brood of six children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Harold, Herbert, and Don, and her husband, Bobby Franklin Dumas.
The loving matriarch of her family, Jackie cared for others with a generous spirit—nurturing those she loved with their favorite foods. “Some of my clearest memories from childhood are driving down to Barnesville from Athens, and stopping for boiled peanuts,” says granddaughter, Anna Sgarlato. “When we got there, she’d meet us at the door and tell me to go on and get a ‘co-cola.’ Sometimes there was a red velvet cake waiting just for me. If you told her you liked a food, boy, you’d be sure she would make it for you or have it on hand when you visited. Mama was a bookworm and a political junkie. My first real conversation with her as an adult was about her passionate support for labor unions.”
A staunch Democrat, Jackie sometimes butted heads with those who opposed her viewpoint. She didn’t shy away from an argument, and she vehemently defended her beliefs and values. She was so proud last fall to cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton, and was devastated at her loss.
To Jackie, family did not have to be traditional blood relatives. She welcomed friends and friends of her daughters into her fold with open arms. Lacy Worthy, friend of daughter Tiffany, shared these sentiments after learning of Jackie’s passing: “Our precious Mrs. Dumas passed away and we are just heartbroken. She was like my other Mom and the most wonderful Grandmother to our kids. She has always been there for us through thick and thin. She never told us ‘no’ when we needed help with our kids. She is hands down the best cook I have ever known. We are thankful she is no longer suffering, but we are very sad. We are going to miss her.”
Jackie did not want a memorial service. Her family is planning a large gathering at her old house on Pine Street in her honor. Family members will cook some of the dishes she always prepared for them and share stories about her. Later this year, when all immediate family members can be together, they will spread Jackie’s ashes, along with the those of her late husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jackie’s name to the following organizations: Alzheimer’s Association, Breast Cancer Society, COPD Foundation, NPR, or any local library.