/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Trojan running back Enrico Harden (21) will lead LC tonight when they battle Spencer in Columbus. Harden had four TDs last week. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans battle Greenwave Owls tonight

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 20. 2017
The Lamar County Trojans (1-6, 1-1) battle the team with the strangest nickname in Georgia high school sports tonight as they take on the Spencer Greenwave Owls (4-3, 1-1). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.

Spencer is coached by Pierre Coffey. The teams have one common opponent in Jordan whom the Owls beat 12-7 on Oct. 6.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette