The Lamar County Trojans (1-6, 1-1) battle the team with the strangest nickname in Georgia high school sports tonight as they take on the Spencer Greenwave Owls (4-3, 1-1). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
Spencer is coached by Pierre Coffey. The teams have one common opponent in Jordan whom the Owls beat 12-7 on Oct. 6.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
Trojan running back Enrico Harden (21) will lead LC tonight when they battle Spencer in Columbus. Harden had four TDs last week. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans battle Greenwave Owls tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks