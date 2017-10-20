The Lamar County Trojans (1-6, 1-1) battle the team with the strangest nickname in Georgia high school sports tonight as they take on the Spencer Greenwave Owls (4-3, 1-1).
Spencer is coached by Pierre Coffey. The teams have one common opponent in Jordan whom the Owls beat 12-7 on Oct. 6.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
5:30 1st. qtr.: Spencer 6 LC 0: Owls 14-yd. TD run. PAT fail.
3:07 1st qtr.: LC 7 Owls 6: Qua Parks 14-yd. TD run. Dawson Davis PAY. KEY PLAY: Fumble recovery by
Qua Bateman on punt return at Spencer 14.
:44.2: Owls 14 LC 7: Owls 43-yd. TD run. Two point PAT good.
4:23 2nd qtr.: Owls 21 LC 7: Owls 18-yd. TD run. PAT good.
HALFTIME: 21-7
9:16 3rd. qtr.: Owls 28 LC 7: Owls 4-yd. TD run. PAT good.
10:49 4th qtr.: Owls 35 LC 7: Owls 23- yd. TD pass. PAT good.
FINAL: 35-7
Trojan running back Enrico Harden (21) will lead LC tonight when they battle Spencer in Columbus. Harden had four TDs last week. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans fall 35-7
