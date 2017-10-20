No one in his family has ever made it to age 75 and 71-year-old Norman Cook came dangerously close to doing his part to keep that streak alive Sept. 20.
Cook was on his Ford 4100 tractor spreading sawdust in the vegetable garden at his Etheridge Mill Road mini-farm when he saw something shiny out in a pasture a little after 6 p.m. He drove the tractor toward the object, opening a gate in the process. He got off the tractor and retrieved a vent cover from a camper trailer that apparently blew off when the remnants of Hurricane Irma blew through nine days earlier.
He was taking the cover back toward the camper when he saw his tractor was moving. The tractor had a bucket on the front and a large box blade on the rear.
“I thought I had set the brake but I hadn’t. That was my big mistake. It was just creeping along. I got up beside it and tried to push the lever to lower the bucket which would have stopped it. That was another mistake,” Cook related.
Norman Cook and the tractor that almost killed him. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Norman Cook is a miracle man
