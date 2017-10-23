/Unitedbank
David McGuire during a previous court proceeding. (File)

Jury selected in murder trial

Walter Geiger
Monday, October 23. 2017
A jury was selected Monday morning and opening statements are set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the murder trial of David Lewis McGuire Jr. McGuire, 39, is charged with shooting his mother to death in her Liz Acres Road home on Sept. 15, 2017.

McGuire is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, three counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

For more on this story, see the 10.24.17 print edition of The Herald Gazette.

