The Lamar County Middle School Trojans scored the winning touchdown with 39 seconds left Oct. 18 to defeat the Upson-Lee Knights 23-20 and advance to round two of the playoffs this week against Carver Road in Griffin. After the thriller, Lamar fans stormed the field much to the delight of cheerleaders (l-r) Elle McLemore, Bethany Fuller and Savannah Puckett. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

LCMS Trojans in round two of playoffs today

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, October 25. 2017
By Walter Geiger

Quarterback Channing Buckner hit Donavan Sanford with a 29-yard touchdown pass with 39 ticks left on the clock Oct. 18 to propel the LCMS Trojans to a 23-20 win over Upson-Lee and the second round of the CGMSAL football playoffs.

The Trojans battle Carver Road in Griffin Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Trojans seemed to be in control of last week’s game in the fourth quarter until they let the Knights convert on third down and 41yards on a tipped desperation pass. U-L went on to score and take a 20-15 lead.

Braydon Pines was determined to do something about that and got an excellent return on the ensuing kickoff which set LCMS up deep in Knight territory where they struck gold as time ran out.

Pines was a force in the return game. He returned a kick 65 yards for a TD in the first quarter. Kelvin Harden scored on a the two-point PAT to put the locals up 8-6.

In the second period, Trojan Devin Bateman shook loose on a 25-yard scoring run. Josh Moore nailed the PAT and the Trojans led 15-6.

LCMS was quiet offensively in the second half until the grand finale when Buckner and Sanford hooked up. Bateman hit Nathaniel Tidwell on a short pass to convert the two-point PAT after the final LCMS score.

The Knights tried to come down the field late but the Trojan defense stiffened and the celebration erupted.
