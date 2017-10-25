By Walter Geiger
Quarterback Channing Buckner hit Donavan Sanford with a 29-yard touchdown pass with 39 ticks left on the clock Oct. 18 to propel the LCMS Trojans to a 23-20 win over Upson-Lee and the second round of the CGMSAL football playoffs.
The Trojans battle Carver Road in Griffin Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Lamar County Middle School Trojans scored the winning touchdown with 39 seconds left Oct. 18 to defeat the Upson-Lee Knights 23-20 and advance to round two of the playoffs this week against Carver Road in Griffin. After the thriller, Lamar fans stormed the field much to the delight of cheerleaders (l-r) Elle McLemore, Bethany Fuller and Savannah Puckett. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
LCMS Trojans in round two of playoffs today
