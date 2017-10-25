By Walter Geiger
I’m sure it will come as no surprise to you that the political correctness storm troopers have taken aim at Halloween and decreed that there are certain costumes you just cannot wear.
Many college campuses have taken this to the extreme. Students and faculty are to avoid letting their imaginations run wild.
Columbia University has strongly suggested costumes be cleared with its Office of Equality and Inclusion. No, I did not make that up.
This Halloween, I’ll just be myself
