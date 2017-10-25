/Unitedbank
Halloween shaping up to be spooktacular

Wednesday, October 25. 2017
The City of Milner and Mel’s Pork Pit will host the second annual Trick or Treat Festival from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters can visit Main Street businesses and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween. Mel’s will host a costume contest with judging taking place at 7 p.m.

Milner Baptist Church will host trunk-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. with hot dogs. Costume prizes will be awarded in age groups 0-6 and 6-15 along with a prize for the best decorated trunk. Entrants must be present at 7:30 p.m. to win.

Candy donations may be dropped off at Milner Baptist, Mel’s or city hall.

Inflatables are planned for the event and any local businesses that want to join in the celebration can call Mel’s at 770-358-3040. Parking will be available downtown and at St. George’s Episcopal School.

Barnesville, meanwhile, is bracing for the annual stampede of hundreds of candy-gobbling guests. The chamber of commerce is collecting candy donations for residents along the Thomaston Street corridor and adjacent areas who greet thousands of revelers every year.

Barnesville police will be assisted by LCSO deputies and firefighters in blocking off the areas of heavy foot traffic.

First United Methodist Church on Thomaston Street will host its annual fun fall festival on the church lawn from 5-7 p.m. It will feature a cupcake walk, corndogs, popcorn, drinks, candy, games prizes and more. Photos will also be taken of kids in costume.

Individually wrapped candies are needed for this event as well. If you can help, email donnarobinson595@gmail.com or call the church office at 770-358-1494.

BPD chief Craig Cooper issued some safety tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents which include:

• Make sure your child’s vision is not obstructed by masks or hats.
•Choose brightly colored costumes that improve visibility.
•Avoid oversized clothing and make sure costumes are flame resistant.
•Props likes knives or swords should be soft plastic or rubber.
•Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries.
•Label costumes of young trick-or-treaters with contact information including a phone number in case of separation.
•Establish curfews and meeting places for older children.
•Stay on sidewalks as much as possible. If you must cross the street, do so at a safe location and in a safe manner.

“Prepare now for a safe night of Halloween fun next week,” chief Cooper concluded.
