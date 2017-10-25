The City of Milner and Mel’s Pork Pit will host the second annual Trick or Treat Festival from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters can visit Main Street businesses and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween. Mel’s will host a costume contest with judging taking place at 7 p.m.
Milner Baptist Church will host trunk-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. with hot dogs. Costume prizes will be awarded in age groups 0-6 and 6-15 along with a prize for the best decorated trunk. Entrants must be present at 7:30 p.m. to win.
Candy donations may be dropped off at Milner Baptist, Mel’s or city hall.
Inflatables are planned for the event and any local businesses that want to join in the celebration can call Mel’s at 770-358-3040. Parking will be available downtown and at St. George’s Episcopal School.
Barnesville, meanwhile, is bracing for the annual stampede of hundreds of candy-gobbling guests. The chamber of commerce is collecting candy donations for residents along the Thomaston Street corridor and adjacent areas who greet thousands of revelers every year.
Halloween shaping up to be spooktacular
