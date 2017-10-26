/Unitedbank
John Votaw

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Obituaries
Thursday, October 26. 2017
John Brooke Votaw passed away Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 after a long struggle with leukemia. He was born in Salem, Ohio on May 3, 1933.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Votaw and John “Pete” Votaw, and grandson, Eric Munn.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marsha, and sons Scott (Paula), Brian (Jebby), Robert (Robin); nine grandchildren, Alexa (Kevin) DeLisle, Brandon, Pate, Christina, Tanner, Zac, Aimee, Brooks, and Derek; great grandchildren, Carson and Zoey DeLisle; brothers, Ed Votaw, Reed Votaw, Park Votaw, and 16 great nieces and nephews.

Service to be held Sunday, Oct. 29th at 3 p.m. at Barnesville First United Methodist Church, Barnesville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barnesville First United Methodist Church, Lamar Arts, or Griffin Choral Arts.

Williams-Westbury is handling the arrangements.
