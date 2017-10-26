Mr. Dave Brantley, Jr., affectionately known as “Red”, passed away on October 19, 2017 in Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, Ga. He was the son of the late Dave Brantley, Sr. and Ada Ellerby Brantley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jordan; his brother, Joe L. Brantley; his sister, Annie Ruth Lawrence; and a step-son, William Jordan.
Survivors include his daughter, Artice Brantley of Barnesville; sister, Mable Brantley of Barnesville; two grandchildren, Armisai J. Johnson and Cedric J. Johnson, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Charlie (Janese) Lawrence of Sachse, Texas, Rickey (Julie) Lawrence of Sandy Springs, Ga., Linda F. Lawrence and Jeannie R. Brantley of Barnesville, and Tony (Shalonda) Lawrence of Sasabo, Japan; thirteen grand-nieces and nephews; step-children, Tensey Jordan-Williams (Elijah) of Clovis, N.M., Tony Jordan (Patrice) of Atlanta, and Deborah Jordan of Crestview, Fla.; two aunts, Bobbie Jean Ellerby and Mattie Ellerby of Barnesville.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at the Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Barnesville with Rev. Rufus Whatley officiating. Burial will be in the SMBC Cemetery.
Trice Funeral Home of Barnesville, GA was in charge of professional arrangements.
Dave “Red” Brantley, Jr.
