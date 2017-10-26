A jury of seven white males and five white females backed up by two white female alternates will begin deliberations in the murder trial of David McGuire Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Closing arguments were heard Thursday afternoon. Public defender Douglas Smith argued a third party was in the home with David and Elaine McGuire, 'got rowdy', and killed Elaine. Testimony indicated David McGuire had a blood alcohol level of .175 10 hours after he was removed from the home on the morning of Sept. 15, 2016. A person with a level of.08 is considered DUI in Georgia. Smith argued David McGuire was too intoxicated to pull the trigger.
Prosecutor Mark Daniel countered that David McGuire killed his 70-year-old mother because she poured out his liquor, tried to cover his tracks and then got blind drunk.
Jury gets murder case
