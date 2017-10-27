Our mother, Our Grandmother, Our Momma Katie, Our Gran-Gran Katie Lou Stinson Dumas graced Lamar County with her presence November 9, 1935.
Katie accepted Christ at an early age and joined Sandhill C.M.E Church. She was a Jesus Lover. She worked hard in her church as a dedicated member serving as an usher and on several auxiliary boards. She also served as a chaplain on the Usher Board. She had a zest for life. Every person she met was never a stranger. She was an outspoken, direct, and demanding person. She was warm and exciting to everyone. Katie was all for family. She worked tirelessly to provide for her family. She spent time working for Allen cleaners and the William Carter Company, where she retired after many years. She had a passion for baking and cooking home cooked meals.
In her pastime she enjoyed going to the Casinos and having family gatherings. On Tuesday, September 19, 2017 she fought the fight, won the victory, and God quietly took one of his best from us.
Mrs. Katie L. Stinson leaves to cherish her beloved memories one daughter Ms. Thelma E. Dumas and a son Mr. James T. (Michelle) Dumas both of Barnesville. Grandchildren Ms. Jawana T. Mays, Mr. Jamerson M. (LaBrittany) Dumas, Trenity S. Bland, and Makayla B. Dumas. Sisters and Brothers include Ms. Dorothy A. Tamplin of Winter Garden, Florida, Mr. Jim H. Tamplin of Griffin, Mr. David T.(Virginia) Tamplin Sr. of Barnesville, Mr. Harold L. Tamplin of Athens, Mr. Bobby (Barbara) Tamplin of Lawrenceville, Step-mother Mrs. W. Pearl Stinson of Chattanooga, Mr. James Stinson Jr. Omaha, Ne. Mr. Willie (Winda) Stinson, Ms. Wanda Cochran, and Mrs. Cheryl (Bennie) Graham all of Chattanooga. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends whom all will cherish her memory.
Funeral services were held at Sandhill C.M.E. Church September 23, 2017 11 a.m. Interment was held at Greenwood Cemetery.
