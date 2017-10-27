/Unitedbank
Quarterback Jonah Stout (18) will lead the Trojans tonight as they battle the Heard County Braves at Trojan Field.

Updated: And the rout is on

Walter Geiger
Friday, October 27. 2017
The Lamar County Trojans (1-7) battle the Heard County Braves tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

#9 Heard is led by quarterback Emory Jones who is committed to Ohio State. The Braves’ junior tailback Aaron Beasley has 15 Division 1 scholarship offers.

Heard is 7-1 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.

11:48 1st qtr.: HC 7 LC 0: HC fumble recovery for TD. PAT good. Turnover came on LC's first play from scrimmage.

4:32 1st qtr.: HC 13 LC 0: Jones 18-yd. TD run. PAT failed.

3:24 1st qtr.: HC 20 LC 0: HC 12-yd. TD pass. PAT good. TD came two plays after LC fumbled at its own 18.

:58.80 1st qtr.: HC 20 LC 7: Jonah Stout 53-yd. TD pass to Enrico Harden. Dawson Davis PAT.

11:37 2nd qtr.: HC 27 LC 7: HC 80-yd. TD pass. PAT good.

6:24 2nd qtr.: HC 34 LC 7: Beasley 12-yd. TD run. PAT good.

3:51 2nd qtr.: HC 41 LC 7: Beasley 14-yd. TD run. PAT good.
