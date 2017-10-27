The Lamar County Trojans (1-7) battle the Heard County Braves tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.
#9 Heard is led by quarterback Emory Jones who is committed to Ohio State. The Braves’ junior tailback Aaron Beasley has 15 Division 1 scholarship offers.
Check back often for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
11:48 1st qtr.: HC 7 LC 0: HC fumble recovery for TD. PAT good. Turnover came on LC's first play from scrimmage.
4:32 1st qtr.: HC 13 LC 0: Jones 18-yd. TD run. PAT failed.
3:24 1st qtr.: HC 20 LC 0: HC 12-yd. TD pass. PAT good. TD came two plays after LC fumbled at its own 18.
:58.80 1st qtr.: HC 20 LC 7: Jonah Stout 53-yd. TD pass to Enrico Harden. Dawson Davis PAT.
11:37 2nd qtr.: HC 27 LC 7: HC 80-yd. TD pass. PAT good.
6:24 2nd qtr.: HC 34 LC 7: Beasley 12-yd. TD run. PAT good.
3:51 2nd qtr.: HC 41 LC 7: Beasley 14-yd. TD run. PAT good.
7:28 3rd qtr.: HC 48 LC 7: HC 10-yd. TD run. PAT good.
6:40 3rd qtr.: HC 48 LC 14: Quay Parks 75-yd. kickoff return for TD. Davis PAT.
1:47 4th qtr.: HC 48 LC 21: Stout 1-yd. TD run. PAT good.
FINAL: 48-21.
Quarterback Jonah Stout (18) will lead the Trojans tonight as they battle the Heard County Braves at Trojan Field.
Updated: Braves scalp LC 48-21
