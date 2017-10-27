Judge Bill Fears has declared a mistrial in the case against David Lewis McGuire Jr. who was charged with shooting to death his own mother at her LIz Acres Road home here on Sept. 15, 2016.
The judge's action came just before 6 p.m. Friday after the jury sent out a question asking, "What did you mean when you asked us to use our common sense."
"I don't feel as if we are making any progress," Judge Fears told the jurors who were deadlocked 11-1.
The case will go on the next trial calendar for prosecution with a new jury. McGuire went back to the Lamar jail.
The trial took all week at considerable expense. The jurors had been deliberating since 9 a.m. Friday.
Elaine Brown McGuire was shot and killed in her home on Sept. 15, 2016.
