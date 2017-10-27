/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Elaine Brown McGuire was shot and killed in her home on Sept. 15, 2016.

Updated: Mistrial declared in McGuire murder case

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 27. 2017
Updated: About an hour ago
Comment (1)
Judge Bill Fears has declared a mistrial in the case against David Lewis McGuire Jr. who was charged with shooting to death his own mother at her LIz Acres Road home here on Sept. 15, 2016.
.
The judge's action came just before 6 p.m. Friday after the jury sent out a question asking, "What did you mean when you asked us to use our common sense."

"I don't feel as if we are making any progress," Judge Fears told the jurors who were deadlocked 11-1.

The case will go on the next trial calendar for prosecution with a new jury. McGuire went back to the Lamar jail.

The trial took all week at considerable expense. The jurors had been deliberating since 9 a.m. Friday.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Charlie Muise on 10/27/17 at 06:31 PM
Is 9 hours an unusual amount of time to deliberate?
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette