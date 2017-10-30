/Unitedbank
Updated: Milner’s Lance Toland to screen documentary Thursday at GSC

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Monday, October 30. 2017
Updated: 10 hours ago
Lance Toland of Milner will host a screening of his award-winning documentary ‘The Golden Isles at War’ Nov. 2 at Gordon State College. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. in the student center auditorium. Parking will be available at the nursing building off Spencer Street.

Toland, who lives part of the time on Sea Island, produced the documentary which won a Silver Telly award for non-broadcast documentary.

The one-hour film relates the story of Brunswick and its barrier islands during World War II. It includes narratives of the sinking of the USS Oklahoma and the Esso Baton Rouge off St. Simon’s Island to the construction of 99 liberty ships to support the war effort in the shipyards there.

Toland’s film is a story of the Civil Air Patrol, liberty ships, blimps, U-boats, community, hard work and patriotism as told through those who lived it. The film is narrated by John Weatherford.

The visuals include personal photographs and memorabilia of the almost 30 people interviewed for the project as well as items from the Brunswick News, the Georgia Coastal Historical Society, the Jekyll Island Museum Archives, the Glynn County Airport Commission, the Sea Island Archives, the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, author Sonja Olsen Kinard, historian Tyler Bagwell and others as well as material acquired from archival and newsreel footage.

Emmy award winning editor Beth Galvin spent ten months researching, writing and editing on the project. The project’s cinematographer was Kevin Maggiore and field producers were Lisa Goodman and Leslie Faulkenberry.
