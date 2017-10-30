Lance Toland of Milner will host a screening of his award-winning documentary ‘The Golden Isles at War’ Nov. 2 at Gordon State College. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. in the student center auditorium. Parking will be available at the nursing building off Spencer Street.
Toland, who lives part of the time on Sea Island, produced the documentary which won a Silver Telly award for non-broadcast documentary.
The one-hour film relates the story of Brunswick and its barrier islands during World War II. It includes narratives of the sinking of the USS Oklahoma and the Esso Baton Rouge off St. Simon’s Island to the construction of 99 liberty ships to support the war effort in the shipyards there.
