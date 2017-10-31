Happy Halloween

There is no shortage of events on tap today for Halloween.
The City of Milner and Mel’s Pork Pit will host the second annual Trick or Treat Festival from 4-8 p.m. Trick-or-treaters can visit Main Street businesses and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween. Mel’s will host a costume contest with judging taking place at 7 p.m.
Milner Baptist Church will host trunk-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. with hot dogs. Costume prizes will be awarded in age groups 0-6 and 6-15 along with a prize for the best decorated trunk. Entrants must be present at 7:30 p.m. to win.
Barnesville, meanwhile, is bracing for the annual stampede of hundreds of candy-gobbling guests. The chamber of commerce is collecting candy donations for residents along the Thomaston Street corridor and adjacent areas who greet thousands of revelers every year.
Barnesville police will be assisted by LCSO deputies and firefighters in blocking off the areas of heavy foot traffic.
First United Methodist Church on Thomaston Street will host its annual fun fall festival on the church lawn from 5-7 p.m. It will feature a cupcake walk, corndogs, popcorn, drinks, candy, games prizes and more. Photos will also be taken of kids in costume.
SAFETY TIPS:
• Make sure your child’s vision is not obstructed by masks or hats.
•Choose brightly colored costumes that improve visibility.
•Avoid oversized clothing and make sure costumes are flame resistant.
•Props likes knives or swords should be soft plastic or rubber.
•Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries.
•Label costumes of young trick-or-treaters with contact information including a phone number in case of separation.
•Establish curfews and meeting places for older children.
•Stay on sidewalks as much as possible. If you must cross the street, do so at a safe location and in a safe manner.
Though they don’t get a lot of trick-or-treaters way out in the country, Horace and Jane Pippin are in the fall/Halloween spirit. They created this elaborate display at their Ramah Church Road home using an old wagon and things routinely found around the farm. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
