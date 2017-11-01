Longtime county commission chairman Bobby Burnette died Wednesday evening.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at First Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. at the church.
The family may be visited at 343 Burnette Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements and will be providing a full obituary soon.
Burnette was influential in getting many road projects funded. He also spearheaded the acquisition of property along Roberta Drive where the sheriff's office, rodeo arena, wetlands trail and multiple school system facilities are located.
Bobby Burnette
