Speer, Deborah M.

Mrs. Deborah Marie Hay Speer, age 56, of Milner, Georgia passed away on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
She was born on Wednesday, July 12, 1961 in Hampton, Ga. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, James Hay and Frances Rutledge Hay. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Greg Speer; daughter, Cassandra Chaffin; one granddaughter, Bella Meridian Chaffin; sister, Karen Mae Kilgore; niece, Karen Tabitha Kilgore.
It was Deborah’s wish to be cremated, no formal services will be held. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Speer family.