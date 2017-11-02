Mrs. Erin Kirkland Gilbert, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 in Savannah, Ga where she lived the last few months of her life.
She was born to the late Walter Wright Kirkland and the late Annie Mae Youmans Kirkland. Erin was also preceded in death by her husband, James Lucius Gilbert. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville and was a retired school teacher for Lamar County. Erin was in the Women’s League, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Jubalheirs, and was active in the music ministry at the First Baptist Church. She also loved photography and flowers.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Elouise Kirkland; brother-in-law, Ronald L. Gilbert; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Erin Kirkland Gilbert will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Rev. Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends can visit at the church from 12 -1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make a contribution to Barnesville First Baptist Church music ministry.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Gilbert family.