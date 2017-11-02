Tickets gone but Lantern Tour slots still available

Due to an overwhelming response, printed tickets for Sunday's Lantern Tour at historic Greenwood Cemetery have sold out. Participants are still welcome and asked to arrive at the Depot downtown 30 minutes prior to the tour they wish to take.
Tours are set for 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Drinks and hors d’ouvres will be served at the Depot. Participants will be transported to the cemetery by a fleet of golf carts.
The proceeds will go toward ongoing restoration efforts at the old burial grounds.
Costumed family members and story tellers will do brief portrayals at the graves of Josiah and Amelia Holmes, Samuel and Catherine Ansley, Gideon Barnes, Ora Ann Hightower and Charles Lambdin and in the Confederate section and the Walter B. Smith mausoleum.
For more information, call the chamber office at 770-358-5884
