Robert Thomas “Bobby” Burnette, Sr. passed away Wednesday, Nov .1, 2017.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at First Baptist Church of Barnesville with burial in Lamar Memory Gardens. Rev. Garth Forster, Rev. Jimmy Lyons and Rev. Allen Newman will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Mr. Burnette, the son of the late W. T. Burnette and Jimmie Lou Shiver Burnette was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Barnesville. He was a graduate of Gordon Military School and served with the Georgia Army National Guard for seven years. Mr. Burnette was a retired milk distributor, owner and operator of Bob’s Grocery, worked for Davis-Cooper Ford and was a licensed auctioneer. He was president of Lamar County Jaycees, president of Lamar County Kiwanis Club, charter member of Barnesville Lions Club, member of Lamar County Rotary Club and chairman of McIntosh Trail in Griffin. He served as chairman for Lamar County Commissioners from 1989 until 2005 and he also served on the Board of Industrial Development Authority. Mr. Burnette was voted Citizen of the Year in 2003. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Barnesville and was director with Lauded Revival with Georgia Baptist Convention for 10 years.
Survivors include his wife of sixty plus years, Bobbie Shelnutt Burnette; daughters, Denise Hames and her husband Perry, Bonnie Zeager and her husband Bruce; brother Jimmy Burnette and his wife Bobbie all of Barnesville; sisters, Joann Jones of Sharpsburg and Kathy Martin and her husband Danny of Barnesville; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Calvary Baptist Church, 640 Rose Avenue, Barnesville, GA 30204.
