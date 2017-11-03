Trojans close out regular season tonight

The Lamar County Trojans (1-8, 1-3) close out the regular season tonight when they battle the Temple Tigers (5-4, 1-3) on the road. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Temple lost at Jordan last week 43-41.
In that its lone win came over Jordan, the Trojans own the tiebreaker over the Red Jackets. A Trojan win at Temple could put LC in the playoffs as the #4 seed from Region 5AA if Jordan were to fall to #10 Callaway this week. That game is at Callaway.
That finish would place LC in the first round bracket against likely opponent Hapeville Charter (8-1, 5-0) on the road next week.
Running back Enrico Harden (21) will lead the Trojans in the regular season finale tonight at Temple. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
