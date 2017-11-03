The GSC Highlanders (16-1-1) face GMC (13-2-1) in Milledgeville tonight at 7 p.m. for the GCAA crown.
A win there will propel Scott Henderson’s team into the NJCAA tournament in Melbourne, Fla.
Gordon topped ABAC 2-1 here last Tuesday The visiting Stallions notched a goal at the 31:18 mark of the first half but Highlander star Skylar Bertram netted two second half scores to give GSC the win.
Cynthia Coronel added an assist for Gordon. Selina Abbott went the distance in goal for Gordon, giving up one goal and logging two saves.
Friday found the Highlanders at South Georgia where they won 2-0.
Jordynne Godsey and Nicole Reynoso had goals for Gordon. Bertram and Demi Kiker added assists.
Maddie Adams pitched a shutout in the net for Gordon.
Gordon's Brooke Biggs (19) defends during a game earlier this season.
Highlanders open soccer playoffs tonight
