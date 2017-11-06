Voters in Milner and in Barnesville’s Ward 4 will go to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in city council races.
Polling places at Milner Baptist Church and the civic center in Barnesville will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
In Barnesville, Ward 4 incumbent Larry Whitworth is being challenged by Joe Sims.
In Milner, an at large race will fill two council seats. Voters will choose two of three candidates. They are incumbents Roger Samples and George Weldon and challenger Tracey L. Waites.
