Mrs. Sharon Stavely passed on Oct. 22, 2017.
Her mother was Viola Ashley Hoedecker (deceased). Her father was Norman Selcer (deceased). She had two brothers, Wayne Selcer, who was tragically killed at age ten and her older brother Chuck Selcer (deceased). She also had a younger sister, LeAnne (deceased).
Sharon was highly skilled in calligraphy and was an avid gardener with a Master Gardener certification.
Sharon is survived by her husband Buddy Stavely, her two sons Michael and Jason Gunn, and her daughter Jessica Schafer. Sharon is also survived by four stepchildren, Keith Stavely, Tim Stavely, Butch Stavely, and Eric Stavely. Sharon had nine grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren.
It was Mrs. Stavely’s wish to be cremated. No formal services will be held. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Stavely family.