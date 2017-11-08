A tearful Norman Cook met Oct. 20 with the first responders who saved his life Sept. 20 when his tractor ran over him, causing severe injuries. He was lifeflighted to the Macon Medical Center and survived against long odds.
Pictured are (l-r) Sam Miller, Shannon Tyler, Cook, Calvin Maynard, fire chief Douglas Matthews, Kassidy Eicholtz, Charlie Muise and Jeff McDuffie.
Not pictured is Ryan Rooks who was first on the scene. Cook also noted that in our Oct. 17 story, he forget to mention his daughter Kelly Wilson who is a nursing professor at Gordon State College.
Photo: Walter Geiger
Miracle man meets rescuers
