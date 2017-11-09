Think twice before answering

I was not surprised. Bobby never hesitated to call me with advice and suggestions whether he or I felt like I needed it or not. He could cajole with the best of them. I was just one of many he had on speed dial.
Bobby was a great horse trader and great horse traders communicate. He bought, sold, bartered and gave away thousands of things over the years. He was sales manager at two Ford dealerships, helped found Buggytown Auction and traded in Tennessee walking horses among other things.
Sheriff Brad White and Capt. David Knight visited Bobby on his death bed. They left without their badges. The master trader talked them out of those adornments.
Bobby wore out several phones during his 16 years on the county commission where he followed in his father’s footsteps. He used them to wear down then DOT commissioner Wayne Shackelford until he agreed to build bypasses around Barnesvillle to get truck traffic off city streets.
At the time, it was routine for sand trucks to barrel down Thomaston Street at 65 mph in the middle of the night.
The two men became fast friends. Bobby bragged that he had a ‘hotline’ to DOT and he was not too timid to use it.
Bobby used his entire repertoire of tricks to help pull off perhaps the most complicated land transaction in the history of this community. It was so ambitious that, when I first heard all the components of the deal, I felt it couldn’t be done because of all the egos involved. I was wrong.
Even now, I can only summarize it for the details are hazy.
Bobby negotiated the purchase of a very large tract of land from Charles Wellons. He cajoled Shackelford into putting in what is now Roberta Drive and the new jail was sited there as was the short-lived agriculture authority, wetlands trail and later the rodeo arena. A new animal shelter will go up in the area soon.
Bobby had real tears in his eyes at the first ribbon-cutting on that land when he lamented “putting a jail in this beautiful cotton field”.
When the smoke cleared, the school system ended up with land for what is now Trojan Field, its bus shop and the primary school.
There remains ample land, much of it owned by the City of Barnesville, out there for future growth.
The school system got Summers Field from Gordon. It also got the maternity shelter from the county for use as its offices until it built a new facility. That property eventually went back to Gordon and is now its police headquarters.
From the city, Gordon also got the old recreation department pool, tot lot and old American Legion building where ‘The Rec’ was located for years. This land completed Gordon’s frontage along College Drive and is now parking for its athletic facilities.
This mega deal paved the way for others in the future that led us to the facilities situation we are in today which is far, far superior to what it was before Bobby and others went to work on it.
“He had a servant’s heart. He got that from our mama and daddy,” Kathy said of her brother.
Years and years ago, Bobby distributed milk door-to-door. His son Butch helped. Back in 1971, Butch, only 15, was driving a milk truck on Burnette Road on his way to meet his dad when he crashed and was killed.
His funeral was a few days later at Calvary Baptist Church.
“My daddy was saved at Butch’s coffin. It changed his life forever. He went all over Georgia giving his testimony,” daughter Denise Hames related.
Bobby won’t need his coffin phone to talk with his Savior. That line of communication – the most important of all – was opened person-to-person over 45 years ago.
But, if you get a call, you might want to think twice about answering.
Walter Geiger is editor and publisher of The Herald Gazette.