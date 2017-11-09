/Unitedbank
American Legion commander Bob Richardson (left) and VFW commander Junior Hamrick will have key roles in the Veterans Day observance Friday.

Updated: Veterans Day observance is Friday

Walter Geiger
Thursday, November 9. 2017
The annual Veterans Day observance will be held Friday, Nov. 10 at the memorial in front of the Barnesville library beginning at 11 a.m. The solemn event is sponsored annually by the local American Legion and VFW posts.

Maj. Trisha Walker of Milner will give the keynote address. She is a logistics supply officer at Ft. Stewart near Savannah.

The BPD color guard will present the colors followed by an invocation by Arthur Buffington and the National Anthem sung by DeAnn Marcum. Legion Post 577 commander William Parker will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bob Richardson, commander of Legion Post 25, will deliver the welcome followed by ‘Amazing Grace’ performed by bagpiper Leon Ross.

Gold Star mother Patsy Rabuck will be recognized. She lost her son, MSgt. Davy Nathaniel Weaver, in May, 2008. MSgt. Weaver, 39, was killed in action in Afghanistan.

VFW Post representative Richard Wright will present the honor roll of veterans who have died since last year’s observance. The roll call list is generated by local funeral homes. To make sure your deceased veteran is on the list, call Richardson at 770-468-0068 or Hamrick at 770-872-2132.

After a 21-gun salute and ‘Taps’ by the LCSO honor guard, Maj. Walker will speak. Buffington will give the benediction.

The post auxiliaries will host lunch for all attendees immediately following the ceremony at the civic center.
