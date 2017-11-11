County administrator to get raise, will forego his plans for retirement

“Bob started with us in 2011 at a ridiculous salary because we were desperate after the tornado. He has had some raises but is still below the average or median salary for a county administrator in similar counties,” commission chairman Charles Glass reported.
Zellner currently makes $75,000. Spalding, a much larger county, pays $127,500, Pike $95,000 and Butts $92,500. Data for Upson County was unavailable.
“We decided to boost him to $90,000 which will start on Jan. 1, 2018. It is a 14% increase. We are plugging it into the budget for 2018. We already had a two percent increase in for everybody. The state is planning a two percent increase for elected officials, too,” Glass said.
The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The budget is also on the agenda for the regular commission meeting set for Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.