County administrator to get raise, will forego his plans for retirement

Walter Geiger
Saturday, November 11. 2017
By Walter Geiger

Current budget plans call for county administrator Bob Zellner to get a sizable raise in 2018 and forestall his plans to retire at the end of the year.

“Bob started with us in 2011 at a ridiculous salary because we were desperate after the tornado. He has had some raises but is still below the average or median salary for a county administrator in similar counties,” commission chairman Charles Glass reported.

Zellner currently makes $75,000. Spalding, a much larger county, pays $127,500, Pike $95,000 and Butts $92,500. Data for Upson County was unavailable.

“We decided to boost him to $90,000 which will start on Jan. 1, 2018. It is a 14% increase. We are plugging it into the budget for 2018. We already had a two percent increase in for everybody. The state is planning a two percent increase for elected officials, too,” Glass said.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The budget is also on the agenda for the regular commission meeting set for Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.
