Lightning finish 10-0 to win U14 division title

The Lamar Lightning defeated SSA South 3-1 Saturday and SSA Geeter 3-0 Saturday to finish regular season play 10-0 and take the division title.
The Lightning outscored opponents 32-5 on the season.
“I am very excited to have such a committed bunch of parents and girls on the team. It was my belief going into the season that we would win half our games playing up in U14. The girls are only 10-11 years old with the exception of three who are 12,” coach Jeff Mason said.
LC’s Samiya Smith is tied for third in the division in scoring with nine goals. Armani Flewellen is tied for sixth with six goals.
The team is playing in a tournament this weekend in McDonough.
In addition to Smith and Flewellen, the roster includes Morgan Strickland, Maci-Lauren Lanier, Cara Beth Bishop, Deshunna Bowles, Ava Lonberg, Aniya Barron, Ally Bloxham, Chloe Wright, Sharon Robinson, Emily McEvers, Glada Ritch and Chloe Cornelius.
Mason is assisted by coach David Strickland.
