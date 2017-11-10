Smith, Ethan

/Unitedbank
Friday, November 10. 2017
Little Master Ethan Silas Smith, 22 day old infant son of Erica Doss Smith, passed away on Nov. 9, 2017 at Navicent Health in Macon. He was born on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Erica Doss Smith; brother, Brayden Smith; grandparents, Matt and Sharon Doss; uncle, Matthew Doss; aunt, Brittany Doss.

A funeral service for Little Master Ethan Smith will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 P.M. in the Breedlove Memorial Chapel. Reverend Chris Watson will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smith family.
