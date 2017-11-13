/Unitedbank
Mrs. Clara E. Head

Monday, November 13. 2017
Mrs. Clara E. Head, age 75 of Barnesville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

Mrs. Head was born in Antlers, Okla. on Dec. 24, 1941. She is preceded in death by; her parents, Amos and Lena Payne; husband, Barry S. Head.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Tina and Bill Pilkenton, David and Penny Head, Patty Hubert; grandchildren and spouses, Marc and Victoria Pilkenton, Michelle and Steven Ward, Andrew and Mercedes White, Stephen and Barbara White, Nikki and Robert Taylor, Tabitha and Nick Crowley; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Grayson, Sage, Remington, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Dakota, Austin, Madyson; five sisters and two brothers.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 West McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Clara E. Head by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
