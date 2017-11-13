/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Inaugural Trojan Classic coming in January

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Monday, November 13. 2017
The LC golf team will host the inaugural Trojan Classic golf tournament Jan. 15 at Morgan Dairy Golf Club. The three-man scramble gets underway at 11 a.m. Cost is $100 per player and includes lunch afterwards.

There will be prizes for the first, second and third place teams as well as closest to the pin and long drive prizes.

Contact coach Ben Thrasher for at 912-674-4998 for more information.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette