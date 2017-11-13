The LC golf team will host the inaugural Trojan Classic golf tournament Jan. 15 at Morgan Dairy Golf Club. The three-man scramble gets underway at 11 a.m. Cost is $100 per player and includes lunch afterwards.
There will be prizes for the first, second and third place teams as well as closest to the pin and long drive prizes.
Contact coach Ben Thrasher for at 912-674-4998 for more information.
Inaugural Trojan Classic coming in January
