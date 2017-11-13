County budget hearing is Tuesday

The Lamar County commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday on its proposed $10.98 million budget for 2018. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the commission meeting room at the courthouse.
The major expense components of the budget are $3.9 million for public safety, $3.1 million for general government, $1.3 million for public works and roads, and $1.2 million for judicial and courts.
The entire budget is available for inspection at the county commission office.
Citizens are invited to make comments at the hearing or submit comments in writing at the hearing or at other times at the commission office at the county annex.
