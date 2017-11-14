In collecting anecdotal accounts of local history, the topic that has brought the most response so far has been a general query about great local athletes.
Old Booker and Milner High Schools turned out great players in all sports as have Lamar County and Barnesville Academy. Names like Stan Lyons, Craig Ogletree, Rodney Fletcher and Willie Hamm dot those long lists but Gordon Military College and its high school teams do not get the mention they deserve with regard to the number of great athletes who played there.
Barnesville native and Gordon alum Don Neuner has encyclopedic knowledge of Gordon’s athletic history and provided extensive records for the project we will highlight in our 150th Anniversary Issue which is coming later this month.
Jim Fox played basketball at Gordon and later played 10 years in the NBA. Jerry Waller played at Gordon after graduating from R.E. Lee in Thomaston and went on to UGA where he is still fourth all-time in rebounding and 25th in scoring. He died of a brain tumor at age 65 in 2008.
B-LC has historically turned out great athletes
